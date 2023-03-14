Partial Roof Collapse at Miller Hill Mall, No Injuries Reported

DULUTH, Minn. — Officials are on scene of a partial roof collapse at Miller Hill Mall Tuesday morning, according to the Duluth Fire Department. No injuries reported. (3/14)

12:00 pm UPDATE: The Fire Chief has called a press conference to address the collapse this afternoon. More details to come.

The Auditors Service Center, in a separate part of the Mall, announced that it’s closed for the remainder of the day.

A roof collapse was reported near the site of the Applebee’s Restaurant at 9:00 am Tuesday, March 14. No injuries have been reported. No official word on cause of the collapse or the area/s directly impacted.

Miller Hill Mall General Manager Katie Kaz, tells FOX21 that workers were on the roof attempting to remove snow from areas, but they had not gotten to that part of the roof when it collapsed.

The entire Miller Hill Mall has been evacuated and closed, and the public is asked to stay away from the site at this time.

More information will be made available when possible.