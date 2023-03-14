Miller Hill Mall Partial Roof Collapse

DULUTH, Minn. — The snow that fell from last weekend’s storm was apparently too much for a portion of the roof at Miller Hill Mall, as part of it collapsed Tuesday morning.

Workers had been shoveling snow off the roof when they began to hear popping noises, according to mall management.

The crews quickly got off the roof before a large section caved in.

The mall wasn’t scheduled to open until 10 a.m., so the collapse occurred before shoppers were present.

There were only mall walkers and store employees inside. Nobody was hurt.

The mall was evacuated and stores were locked up, including the Essential Health offices. .

A smell of gas was in the air and all gas lines coming into the mall were shut down. Water and electricity were also shut off to prevent any other damage.

“The team had gone inside just to do some evaluation on what came down, how it came down and is there any other shifting or any other structural damage that they had to worry about and their kind of working on that assessment going on,” said Pete Johnson, assistant chief of special operation with the Duluth Fire Department.

Fire Chief Sean Krizaj said about 40 firefighters responded to the call, as well as many other agencies.

“I’m real proud of our people and our partners. They got here quickly, they did a really quick assessment. They got in right way. They operated safely and confirmed there were nobody in there and started doing a more thorough search and what not,” Krizaj said.

It was not known Tuesday night if the Mall would reopen tomorrow.

A statement on behalf of the mall was released by a PR firm Tuesday: