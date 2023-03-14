Prep Hockey: Duluth Sweeps Iron Range in Boys & Girls Essentia Health All-Star Games

Proctor/Hermantown's Nya Sieger would be named MVP of the girls contest.

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth would take bragging rights over the Iron Range on Tuesday at the Essentia Health All-Star Games.

In the first contest, the Duluth girls would handle the Iron Range by a final of 6 to 1.

This was the first girls all-star game to happen in the history of the series.

Following the girls, the Duluth Boys would come back after trailing 2-0 early in the 1st to defeat the Iron Range 7 to 4.