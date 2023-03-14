Ryan Redington Wins Alaska Sled Dog Race

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Ryan Redington, a two-time Beargrease Champion, has won the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, which his grandfather helped co-found.

Redington’s dog team pulled him down Nome’s main street shortly after noon on Tuesday, sliding him under the iconic burled arch finish line.

The 40-year-old Redington will pocket about $50,000 for the win.

Redington’s grandfather, Joe Redington Sr., helped start the Iditarod, which had its first race in 1973.

Ryan Redington, who is Inupiat, becomes the sixth Alaska Native musher to win the world’s most famous sled dog race.

This is first Iditarod victory, but he won the Junior Iditarod in both 1999 and 2000.