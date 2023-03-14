Students, Potential Employers Converge At Spring Career Fair

The Northeast Minnesota Office of Job Training hosted dozens of businesses at a career fair Tuesday.

The primary focus was to highlight careers that are accessible with general education and also provide a ladder of opportunities.

The event was held at Black Bear Casino.

Employers ranged in fields like human services, business and natural resources.

Rowdy Egger, a senior at Cromwell High School described why he attended the career fair.

“Me and my class from Cromwell came out here today to find new careers, find new job opportunities, just more knowledge about the jobs that are here in Minnesota, especially in this area. I plan on going to college in Grand Rapids, Itasca. Possibly getting my mechanical engineering degree and maybe working for Caterpillar or Polaris or something like that. Having an opportunity to come talk to the people here and if things don’t work out or I change my interest, I can call one of these people and get an application signed up and start training,” Egger said.