UMD Men’s Hoops Continues Season of Firsts with First Elite Eight Berth

UMD was led by Drew Blair, who had a team-leading 28 points in the victory.

MARYVILLE, Missouri- The UMD men’s basketball team will keep on dancing as they punched their ticket to the Elite Eight on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs would take down Southern Nazarene 62 to 52 in their sweet sixteen matchup.

This is the first time in program history that UMD has advanced to the final eight.

UMD is the 13th school in NCAA history to have both the men’s and women’s teams make the Elite Eight.

The Bulldogs will now await to hear their opponent in the next round.