UMD Women’s Hoops Earns #2 Seed at Elite Eight, Will Play #7 Assumption

The Bulldogs were revealed as the number two seed and will face the 7th seed Assumption on Monday March 20th in St. Joseph, Missouri.

DULUTH, Minn.- After trailing by twenty at one point, the UMD women’s basketball team completed one of the greatest comebacks in program history to clinch their first ever spot in the elite eight.

Now one day later, they know their opponent.

Assumption comes from the Northeast 10 conference and is currently 27-5.

After last nights victory, head coach Mandy Pearson said the big win didn’t hit her yet and probably won’t until after the season is done.

“I’m not there yet because I’m so focused on what we need to do. That I don’t, I probably won’t take anything, really take it in until the season is over. Just trying to figure out how we can be successful and keep getting better and that’s what we’re seeing out of this team. Every year we set a goal to win a national championship and then we stop talking about it and we talk about getting better everyday. It’s been really incredible, even in the postseason to see how much you all have improved, how our chemistry continues to get better. If we can keep doing that over the next few weeks. I think we’re going to have a lot of fun,” said Pearson.

Gametime is set for 2:30 PM on the 20th.