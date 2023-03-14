UMD’s Wyatt Kaiser Signs Three-Year Deal with Chicago Blackhawks

Just this past season, Kaiser tallied 23 points in 35 games of action for the Bulldogs.

CHICAGO, Illinois.- On Tuesday, UMD lost one of their top defenders to the NHL.

Wyatt Kaiser has signed a three year contract with the Chicago Blackhawks.

He is set to make a little over 900 hundred thousand dollars per season.

Kaiser was originally selected by the Blackhawks in the 3rd round of the 2020 draft.

Kaiser spent three seasons with UMD.