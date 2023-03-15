#6 UMD Men’s Basketball to Face #3 Black Hills State at Elite Eight

The game is set to take place on March 21st at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. Tip-off is at noon.

DULUTH, Minn.- A day after they secured their first ever Elite Eight berth, the UMD men’s basketball team learned who their opponent will be.

The Bulldogs secured the 6th spot and will match up with the 3rd seed, Black Hills State.

The Yellowjackets are currently 28-5 on the year and are coming off an upset win over top seeded West Texas, out of the South Central Region.

