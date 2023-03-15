Boys Basketball: Cherry & Deer River Secure Spots in Section 7A Title Game

Deer River and Cherry will tip things off on Friday at 6 pm at Romano Gym in Duluth.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Cherry boys basketball team continues to inch closer to making another state tournament berth.

On Wednesday, they defeated Northland 86 to 53 in the 7A semifinals.

The Tigers will next face Deer River, who defeated Mountain Iron-Buhl 86 to 73 in the other semifinal game.

