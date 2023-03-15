Boys Basketball: Esko Advances to 7AA Title Game, Two Harbors Eliminated in Semis

Esko will meet Pequot Lakes in a rematch of last year's Section 7AA title game.

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- The Esko boys basketball team is once again heading the Section 7AA championship game.

On Wednesday, the Eskomos took down the Wolverines of Rock Ridge 73 to 60 to secure their spot.

It will be a rematch because they are set to face Pequot Lakes, who defeated Two Harbors 53 to 35.

Gametime is set for 6 pm on Friday at Hermantown High School.