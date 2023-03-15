Bridgeman’s Restaurant Offering St. Patrick’s Day Themed Menu Items

DULUTH, Minn. — Bridgeman’s restaurant in Duluth is looking green for St. Patrick’s Day on Friday.

They’re offering festive items on their menu with the main course offered all day Friday being the corned beef and cabbage dinner. It comes with slow roasted corned beef, roasted veggies, bread, and a creamy mustard sauce.

But at Bridgeman’s the mega malts are a crowd favorite. This year’s St. Patrick’s Day themed malts are “Mint Mayhem” and “Over the Rainbow.”

Co-owner Jay Broman says it doesn’t matter what age people are, everyone loves the malts.

“Literally from 2 to 92 they all order them. You know we got college people coming in all the time for them. Younger kids celebrating a birthday, but it doesn’t matter what age, they’re all coming in for the mega malts,” said Broman.

Bridgeman’s restaurant, next to the Miller Hill Mall is open 8am to 8pm Monday through Friday and 8am to 9pm Friday and Saturday.