Do You Work at Miller Hill Mall? We’d Like to Talk With You!

Fox 21 would like to talk with people who are employed by a store at Miller Hill Mall.

We would like to find out how not being able work and earn money, is affecting you.

If you would be interested in talking, on camera, please message us on Facebook.

Fox 21 would like to talk with you today, Wednesday, and as soon as we can.

Thanks

Pat Brink