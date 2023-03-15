Dubh Linn Brew Pub St. Patrick’s Day Preps

DULUTH, Minn. – Are you still making St. Patrick’s Day plans? Look no further than your local Dubh Linns Brew Pub.

Starting at 11am the doors will be open for a full day of family friendly fun, this will include games, contests, and even Ceili dance lessons.

Enjoy an array of authentic Irish meals with live music including a group of bagpipers you won’t want to miss. We asked the owner of the pub, Mike Maxim, what to expect this Friday, here is what he had to say.

“Growing up in a family with a lot of Irish heritage, it’s awesome. Also just having it be something we do as an Irish pub, it’s really kind of special to have a day of the year where you get to kind of promote that the food, you know the Ceili dancing, the games, the musicians, the bagpipers, all of it is pretty special,” Dubh Linn Brew Pub Owner, Mike Maxim says.

Make sure you are wearing green on Friday and head down to Dubh Linns Brew Pub to celebrate a festive St. Patty’s Day!