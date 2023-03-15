Girls Basketball: Grand Rapids Falls to Stewartville in Class AAA Quarterfinals

The Thunderhawks will next play Marshall in consolation play on Thursday. Tip-off is at 2 PM.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.- The Grand Rapids girls basketball team saw their chances at a state championship come to an end on Wednesday, as they fell to Stewartville 71 to 57 in the AAA quarterfinals.

Jessika Lofstrom would lead the Thunderhawks with 18 points in the contest.

With the loss, that ends a 26 game winning streak for Grand Rapids.

