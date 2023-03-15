UMD Football Trio Participate in Minnesota Pro Day

Offensive Lineman Brent Laing, Wide Receiver Armani Carmickle, and Tight End Zach Ojile all participated at Minnesota's Pro Day.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.- A trio of UMD football players had one last chance to showcase their talents in front of NFL and CFL scouts on Wednesday morning.

The three players would be tested on their bench press, 40 yard dash time, and lastly long jump.

31 NFL teams were on hand including the Vikings, which sent head coach Kevin O’Connell and new defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

The NFL draft starts on April 27th in Kansas City, Missouri.