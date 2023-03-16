Brandi Carlile To Perform At Minnesota State Fair

Brandi Carlile is the latest act to be announced for the 2023 Grandstand Concert Series at the Minnesota State Fair.

The nine-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, performer and producer will perform at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 22, via etix.com or by calling 800-514-3849. Tickets will cost $79, $99, $109 or $199, with all reserved seating.

Several Grandstand acts for this summer’s Great Minnesota Get-Together have already been announced, with more expected to be announced in the coming weeks. The Grandstand schedule is currently:

The Minnesota State Fair runs 12 days, from Aug. 24 through Labor Day, Sept. 4.