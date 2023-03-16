City Of Duluth Thursday Storm Update

DULUTH, Minn. — The city of Duluth released the follow storm update Thursday afternoon:

City of Duluth staff are monitoring the weather forecasts provided by NWS Duluth. The National Weather Service in Duluth is forecasting a Winter Storm Warning for all of northeast Minnesota today into Saturday. This system is dynamic and difficult to predict, so we encourage you to follow the National Weather Service in Duluth to keep eyes on the forecast as it is refined. Snow totals could range from 4” to more than 12” over the next days, with the potential for a higher moisture content, making for some wet, heavy snow. A wintry mix has begun to fall, and the bulk of the heaviest snow may fall late this afternoon. Total accumulations may vary vastly depending upon locations, with a potential for higher accumulations above the hill and lower totals below the hill.

City plow crews are out in force until evening. A limited crew will stay on through the night, with a full crew back at 2:00 am tomorrow for a 16-hour shift.

The moisture content of the incoming snow, along with the current thaw-freeze conditions and high seasonal snowfall we’ve received to date continues to create conditions where residential street snow storage has narrowed some roads critically. These conditions could lead to Street Maintenance needing to conduct pushback operations while plowing in order to maintain access for emergency vehicles. Crews will do their best to minimize impact to residential sidewalks and driveways, though, by conducting pushback operations while making initial plowing passes through those neighborhoods where pushbacks are a necessity.

At this time, the City does not see a need to call a snow emergency today. The City of Duluth does not take the decision to declare a snow emergency lightly. We are aware of the burden it can put on residents who may live in more densely-populated areas, and will monitor conditions and determine whether the need is there based on road and weather conditions on Friday. A snow emergency would be declared by 4:00 pm on any given day if the City determines a need to do so. Residents can sign up to receive notifications from our Northland Alert system here.

Thank you to City of Duluth street maintenance crews who continue to do the work to plow, sand, and salt to keep our roads safe for buses, police, fire, ambulance, and other vehicles.

For more information on our snow and ice policy, please visit https://duluthmn.gov/snow/.

A friendly reminder, too, that property owners and residents ought to shovel snow from the sidewalks abutting their properties 24 hours after a snow event so that residents who rely on pedestrian travel can do so safely.

The City thanks residents for their patience and understanding as crews work to maintain roads during these snow events. We know this record-breaking snowfall season has been difficult for everyone, and we will continue to monitor the conditions and provide updates as we are able throughout the week. Please stay safe while traveling.