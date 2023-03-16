Frozen Four Teams Hit the Ice at AMSOIL Arena for Final Preparations

Northeastern and Ohio State will face off at 2:30 PM on Friday. Following that, it's Minnesota and Wisconsin at 6 PM.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Women’s Frozen Four is just one day away and today teams had a chance to test out the ice and make final preparations before the puck is dropped on Friday.

All four teams have had plenty of Frozen Four experience in the past.

In the first matchup, Northeastern, out of the Hockey East Conference is making their 3rd straight appearance.

They’ll take on a team that’s also making their 3rd straight trip, that being the defending champions, Ohio State.

Following that contest, it’s border battle time as Minnesota and Wisconsin will clash in the night cap.

The Badgers have won two out the last three national titles while the Gophers ended a four-year drought of not making it to the Frozen Four.

“It’s about us. We know all about Wisconsin. We know their top players. We know their extremely gifted and talented and well coached. Every team is here. Our focus is not necessarily on what they do but what we need to do to be at our best and to try and shut them down. Also to generate offense as well,” said Minnesota head coach Brad Frost.

The Gophers and Badgers just played almost two weeks ago. With Minnesota picking up the 4 to 2 win in the WCHA Final Faceoff.

The players say it doesn’t take much for them to get up against their biggest rivals.

“We know a lot of them and it’s kind of like an in state rivalry. A lot of people want to go to Minnesota, a lot of people want to go to Wisconsin. But I think we just kind of take it with a grain of salt

everytime we play them. It’s obviously an honor to play some of the best players in the country but kind of take it back and realize how big of a game it is. Obviously tomorrow is a huge game but you kind of have to take it with a grain of salt like I said and realize it’s a game you just have to focus and play your best. So I’m just really excited to see how we come out tomorrow,” said 5th year forward Taylor Heise.

