Girls State Basketball: Mountain Iron-Buhl Knocks Off Minneota in Class A Quarterfinals

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.- The Mountain Iron-Buhl girls basketball team advanced to the Class A semifinals on Thursday, defeating Minneota 65-50 in the quarterfinals.

The Rangers were led by Jordan Zubich, who had 25 points in the victory.

MIB now shifts their focus to either Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa or Underwood. They’ll play the winner at noon on Friday.