New Video, Pictures Inside Miller Hill Mall Roof Collapse

The mall remained closed Thursday for the third day since the collapse

DULUTH, Minn. – Thursday marked Day 3 of clean-up and repair efforts after a major roof collapse at the Miller Hill Mall.

Crews were again on scene Thursday working to remove a lot of snow off that roof.

FOX 21 observed snow removal beyond the area of the collapse near the Applebee’s entrance.

A crane was also removing snow above Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Mall management did not provided an update Thursday on a possible reopening date.

On Wednesday, a company spokesperson said mall would be closed until at least through Thursday.

Meanwhile, FOX 21 got a new look inside the mall where the roof collapse happened near the Caribou Coffee sit-down area.

Video and pictures from a worker inside the mall shows scaffolding and tarps constructed in and around the caved-in area. There was broken glass and damage to stores.

Nobody was injured in this collapse.

It happened before the mall officially opened Tuesday.

This isn’t the first time the mall’s roof has been compromised. It was in 2014 when five stores were forced to close because of roof issues under heavy snow.