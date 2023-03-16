Public Works Building Roof Shows “Signs of Distress” ahead of another Snow Storm

DULUTH, Minn. — Officials respond to Public Works Maintenance Facility on Jean Duluth Road whose roof was showing signs of distress Thursday morning following heavy snowfall, ahead of another winter snow storm.

The Rice Lake Fire Department and Minnesota Power arrived on scene around 11 am to access the building after they say reports came in that the roof was buckling and one of the walls was bowed out.

The St. Louis County Communications Manager describes it to FOX21 as, “the building has a main higher roof, and then a lower roof that covers an isolated section used for storage. Snow had blown/built up on this lower isolated area.”

A statement from the county reads, “An isolated portion of the roof that covers a storage area at the Public Works Maintenance Facility on Jean Duluth Road was showing signs of stress. Out of an abundance of caution, employees were evacuated and all vehicles moved until a more thorough assessment can be completed. All normal operations are able to continue and we expect no disruption of services.”

The scene has been cleared of fire and power members, St. Louis County officials remain onsite.

Public Works has called for one of its excavators to come in and start removing the snow.