Snow-Heavy Roof Concerns Evacuate Michaels Store, County Building In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — More snow, more problems Thursday with at least two more structures in Duluth dealing with roofing issues just days after the Miller Hill Mall’s roof collapsed.

Michaels, and arts and craft store, is the latest Duluth business to temporarily close because of roof damage from heavy wet snow.

Construction crews were out all day Thursday working to remove as much snow as possible from the roof of Michaels, which is located on the 900 block of West Central Entrance.

A spokesperson for Michaels told FOX 21 the store will remain closed until officials can “assess the impact” on the roof.

But a construction worker on scene told FOX 21 that at least six beams had cracked under the pressure of the heavy snow.

Meanwhile, a buckling roof caused the evacuation of the St. Louis County Public Works maintenance facility Thursday.

The Rice Lake Fire Department and Minnesota Power were called to the scene along Jean Duluth road around 11 a.m.

Nobody was hurt, and all vehicles inside were moved outside.

Crews were called in with excavators to start removing the mounds of heavy snow on that roof.