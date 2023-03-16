St. Louis County Jail Inmate Found Dead In Cell

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. — A St. Louis County Jail inmate who was recently convicted of a serious crime was found dead in his cell last Friday.

St. Louis County Sheriff Gordon Ramsay says John Maio, 60, hanged himself to death.

Staff were doing routine checks March 10 when they found Maio unresponsive at around 9:30 a.m.

Staff immediately began life saving measures, but the man was later pronounced dead, according to Ramsay.

Authorities said Maio was brought to the jail March 7 after being found guilty of First-Degree Sexual Conduct.

Ramsay said Maio had denied any feelings of self-harm prior to his death and been eating and sleeping normally.