#1 Ohio State & Wisconsin to Clash in Frozen Four National Championship Game

Puck drop of the title game is set for 3 PM on Sunday.

DULUTH, Minn.- The championship game is now set for the NCAA Women’s Frozen Four.

In the first game on Friday, top seeded Ohio State would shut out #5 Northeastern three to nothing to gain the first spot.

Amanda Thiele would stop all 16 shots she saw in net to lead the Buckeyes.

Then in the night cap, it would take overtime between Wisconsin and 2nd ranked Minnesota.

Under four minutes to go in the extra period, Caroline Harvey would net the game-winner for the Badgers as they knocked off the Gophers 3 to 2.

