All The Buzz In The Northland, Weekend of March 17, 2023

It’s St. Patrick’s Day weekend and if you’re wondering what to do… Here’s a list for you:

March 17, 11am-2am – St. Patrick’s Day Celebration 2023 at Dubh Linn Irish Pub in Downtown Duluth.

March 17, 3-8pm – St. Patrick’s Day Dinner at Ledge Rock Grille up the North Shore.

March 17, 7-10pm – Annual Ceili Fundraiser for Loaves and Fishes at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.

March 18, 10am – Saint Fennessy 4K 2023 at Skyline Social & Games.

March 18 & 19, 10am-9pm – 53rd Annual Motorhead Madness at the DECC in Duluth.