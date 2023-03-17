Boys Basketball: Cherry Holds Onto Section 7A Crown with Win Over Deer River

Noah Sundquist would lead the Tigers with 24 points. Just behind him was Isaac Asuma with 22 on the night.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Cherry boys basketball team repeated as Section 7A champions on Friday, defeating Deer River 85 to 61 in the title game.

“These guys just work. They’re so relentless with everything they do. Every practice these guys come and bring it. They play for each other, they play the right brand of basketball. They’re a joy to coach. There’s never a dull moment with them. There’s very rarely a time where I have to step it up and play harder. They just know what to do. I just love them all, they’re great,” said Cherry head coach Jordan Christianson.

“This year we’re really well balanced. Anybody on our team can go off 20, 30 points any given night. They can’t key on one certain player. We all just share the love, everybody wants each other to succeed,” added junior guard Isaac Asuma.

The Tigers will learn their opponent in the first round in the next few days.