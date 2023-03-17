Dubh Linn Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day

Duluth, Minn. – At Dubh Lin in downtown Duluth, the full Irishness of the bar was on display for St. Patrick’s Day. It was also a very family friendly spot to celebrate.

The sounds of Irish music could be heard as a musician was on hand to play traditional songs. That prompted some of the children who were in the bar to dance their own version of a jig.

The father of two of the Irish lasses dancing had the aura of a leprechaun with his smile and a glint in his eye.

Zach Burns, a true Irishman says “t’s a great holiday. It’s a great time of the year. It’s a great way to get everybody together. Everybody loves throwing on some green and celebrating. We heard somebody earlier today say they dyed their toilets green as a way for the leprechaun to arrive.

Looking around the Irish bar it was clear that the Irish in everyone was out and about, maybe having a half and half beer. The color green, in all shades, was the prevalent color of the day….but there were some exceptions to the wearing of the green.

“Now I understand why you’re wearing red, but there is a serious lack of green on you –well I look at it this way, my name is Patricia, so I don’t need to represent that I’m Irish,” said Patricia Broes.

Patricia did admit to feeling a little guilty for not wearing green on St. Patrick’s Day, but she did prove her Irishness with her lunch of corned beef, potatoes and cabbage.