Duluth Police: Student Brings Unloaded Gun To School

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Police Department is investigating after they say a student brought a gun to school Friday morning.

Police say it happened at 9 a.m. at the Edison North Star Academy after they received a report of a person with a weapon.

The police found that a student brought a handgun to school. After taking the gun, police determined it was unloaded.

The DPD say there is no active threat at this time.

This incident comes just one day after North Star administration informed parents about an incident where a student threatened to bring a gun to school.

A spokesperson for the Duluth Police Department told FOX 21 the two incidents are not connected to each other.

Below is the email sent to parents at 1:25 p.m. Friday:

Dear Parents/Guardians: I regret to inform you that a student brought an unloaded firearm to school this morning. This incident was unrelated to the situation I informed our school community about yesterday. The weapon was discovered by School District staff and removed from school. Law enforcement was contacted and responded immediately. Fortunately, no students were physically harmed as the result of this incident. Due to data privacy, we cannot inform you of the specifics of this incident. However, these incidents provide an opportunity for Duluth Edison Charter School, as well as parents, to remind students of DECS’ policies with respect to bringing weapons to school and the consequences that can result from such actions. We wish to remind students and parents that DECS has a zero tolerance policy with respect to terroristic threats or the possession of weapons, as well as look-a-like weapons, and that such items are not to be brought to school. Our first and foremost concern is the health, safety, and well-being of our students, staff, and school community. Once again, we have support staff available for students who would like to talk to someone. Please do not hesitate to contact me if you have any questions or concerns. Tammy Rackliffe, Head of School

