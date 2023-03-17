Esko Falls in Section 7AA Title Game

Esko finishes their season 25-4.

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- A Section 7AA title rematch took place in Hermantown, Friday night, between the reigning section champs Pequot Lakes and Esko.

The Eskomos pulled ahead by 14 in the first half, but just before halftime the Patriots were able to come back and knot things up at 36 a piece. In the final half, Pequot Lakes would go on a nine point run late to pull ahead and never look back, as the Patriots would be crowned section champions in back to back seasons, winning 77-59. The Patriots were led by senior Eli Laposky with 23 points.

