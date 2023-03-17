Essentia Health’s Mall Facilites Set To Reopen Following Roof Collapse

DULUTH, Minn. — While the status of when the Miller Hill Mall will reopen is unknown, Essentia Health says it’s mall facilities will be reopening starting Saturday.

The roof collapse did not directly impact Essentia’s mall locations, but they were closed the last few days out of safety for patients and staff.

Essentia officials say, an inspection has been completed by staff, fire, and structural engineers.

Essentia Health’s Center for Personal Fitness will reopen Saturday at 7 a.m. Other Essentia Health mall facilities are set to open Monday morning.