Girls Basketball: Mountain Iron-Buhl Advances to First State Title Game Since 2017

Mountain Iron-Buhl will next play BOLD in the title game on Saturday. Tip-off is at noon.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.- The Mountain Iron-Buhl girls basketball team is now just one game away from their first-ever state championship in program history.

The Rangers would defeat Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 61 to 57 on Friday in the Class A semifinals.

MIB was led by Sage Ganyo, who had 23 points in the contest.

