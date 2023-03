DULUTH, Minn. — The Miller Hill Mall is closed again Friday for the fourth day in a row after a major roof collapse.

FOX 21 reached out to mall officials Thursday and Friday about an update on when the mall may reopen, but we have not heard back as of 4:15 p.m. Friday.

The roof collapse happened Tuesday morning before the mall officially opened.

Since that time, crews have been removing mounds of snow from the roof.

Nobody was injured.