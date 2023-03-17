St. Fennessy 4K Road Impacts Saturday, March 18 in Hermantown

HERMANTOWN, Minn. — Heads up for drivers Saturday, March 18 near Skyline Social and Games; the 10th annual St. Fennessy 4k is taking place and your travel could be impacted.

ROAD CLOSURES:

Stebner Road will close from West Arrowhead Road to just south of Village Drive at 9:15 a.m. and reopen before noon.

West Arrowhead Road will close from Stebner Road to Lavaque Road at 9:30 a.m. and

reopen at 11:30 p.m. The intersection at Stebner Road and West Arrowhead Road will remain open in two directions; traffic will be allowed to travel north on Stebner and turn east on West Arrowhead Road, and vehicles can travel west on West Arrowhead Road from U.S. Highway 53 and turn south on Stebner Road.

The intersection at Lavaque Road and West Arrowhead Road will remain open in three directions, but will close to traffic turning East on West Arrowhead Road.

Residents of Heartwood Lane will be safely guided in and out of their homes if necessary. Detour and event congestion warning signs will be in place to alert and direct traffic accordingly. Motorists are asked to slow down and be alert to special signing and follow directions of traffic control volunteers at the racecourse.

All proceeds from the St. Fennessy 4k event benefit the Young Athletes Foundation, the charity arm of Grandma’s Marathon Inc., which supports local youth sports and wellness organizations. If weather doesn’t cooperate, the team at Grandma’s will make the call on whether or not to hold the race.