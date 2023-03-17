Staying Safe on St. Patrick’s Day

Superior, Wisc. — St. Patrick’s Day is a day when the Irish in all of us do a little celebrating in honor of the Emerald Isle.

With the wearing of the green and many people having a good time at local bars, the Superior Fire Department wants to remind everyone to be safe and to make sure your friends are also safe.

Joe Tribbey, Battalion Chief of the Superior Fire Department says, “What we ask is that people do it safely. if you are out with a group of people make sure they get home, get inside and they’re not out in the cold”

Tribbry also pointed out some important facts about the effects of alcohol and how that can impact you as you go from bar to bar and even, later on. “Every time you expose yourself to the cold it takes a while for that exposure to go away,” says Tribbey. “So, if you bar hop four or five bars and you don’t have your jacket on, and you’re feeling pretty good, by the time you get home that night, maybe pretty darn chilled. The effects of alcohol also, obviously can affect your judgement a little.”

Tribbey says about 70 to 75 percent of the calls the department answers in a year are first responder calls. He’s hopeful that on St. Patrick’s Day they won’t have to answer any alcohol related incidents.