Superior Highland Backcountry Hosts Film Festival

DULUTH, Minn. — Superior Highland Backcountry hosted a film festival at Zeitgeist tonight to raise funds for a future project.

12 short films dedicated to any human powered winter sport were accepted to be a part of the festival, but most films focused on backcountry skiing.

The showing started at 6pm but there a was social time for the viewers beforehand.

Tickets funds are put towards a hut to hut north shore trail that backcountry hopes to build in the future.

“Back Country skiing here, it’s not really a team sport right, you might have a partner, you might have a small group of friends, but it’s really nice to be able to see all the different people and get together you know, exchange stories about skiing, it’s pretty cool,” said Rory Scoles, Superior Highland Backcountry Founder.

Superior Highland Backcountry hosts classes for people getting into the sport of trail skiing. Find more information on their website.