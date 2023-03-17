UMD Forward Brooke Olson Wins WBCA D2 Player of the Year Award

Olson also made it on the all-american team, an honor she has now earned four times in her career.

DULUTH, Minn.- UMD graduate forward Brooke Olson continues to add to her legacy.

Olson was named the 2023 WBCA NCAA D2 player of the year on Friday.

The award is given annually to the top player in five of the six WBCA membership divisions.

Olson becomes the first-ever WBCA Player of the Year at UMD after leading the Bulldogs with a career-high 23 points per game so far this season.

