Superior Area Catholic Churches Raise Money For Ukraine Relief

Superior, Wisc. –Churches in the Catholic Diocese of Superior have been raising funds this month to support humanitarian relief efforts during the war in Ukraine.

The Diocese has 103 parishes located across northern Wisconsin and thus far they’ve raised just shy of 200 thousand dollars.

The money is earmarked for Catholic Relief Services assisting in Central and Eastern Europe.

Much of the money will be used to care for refugees that have been impacted by the war.

In addition to food, clothing, shelter and medical supplies, the money will be used for generators, heat pumps and vehicles to transport and aid the refugees.