Tenth Annual St. Fennessy 4K Run Rasies Money for Young Athletes Foundation

Duluth, Minn. — The streets in Hermantown were filled with runners this morning. They were all taking part in the tenth annual St. Fennessy 4K Run. Many of those taking part weere decked out in their finest green outfits in honor of St. Patrick’s Day.

This annual event is a Grandma’s Marathon program that benefits the Young Athletes Foundation. Today’s event featured a new course that organizers say is both faster and flatter than in the past. Many of the runners say they run this event each year because it’s just plain fun and it’s usually being held when it actually feels like spring.

Kristy Ramey has run in seven or eight of the races and says, “There’s a ton of Energy, there’s a lot of people, especially so early in the morning. The always have fun hats and mittens, and just all the people that come out and all their green is super fun. And it’s just a low key race which I think makes it a lot more fun for so many people.”

744 runners started the 4k at Skyline Social and Games. At the end there were 569 people who finished the race. The Men’s Winner was Charlie Juntunen of Duluth. While the Women’s Winner was Sasha Wahman, also of Duluth. Congratulations to these two and everyone else who took part in the race.