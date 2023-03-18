These Quilts are Work of Arts

Duluth, Minn. The group’s name, the Lake Superior Modern Quilters Guild, might make it seem that this is a group that quilts things just like their mothers and grandmothers did, but that’s not the case.

The first clue, after looking at some of the quilts on display, is the word Modern, in the name.

These quilts are likely not the kind of quilts you think of when you hear the word quilts.

The people making these quilts are true artists and are trying new techniques to create these wonderful, one-of-a-kind designs that are very vibrant with color,

The time it takes to learn how to do the quilting and then the time to actually make the quilt really adds up.

The co- president of the Guild, Heidi Foltz said, “When we gift quilts there’s not a lot of people who understand the amount of time that goes into it. But when you do have someone that you give a quilt to that really appreciates it, there’s no better feeling.”

Foltz says she thinks quilting is making a comeback as there are more people interested in this as a hobby. If you’re interested, the guild meets on the second Thursday of each month. You can learn more about the group and about quilting at Duluth’s McTavish Quilting Studio.