Miller Hill Mall Management Informs Tenants Of Phased Reopening After Roof Collapse

DULUTH, Minn. — Management for the Miller Hill Mall sent the following email to its tenants late Sunday evening about the phased reopening of the mall property after a partial roof collapse last Tuesday shut the mall down.

Thank you for your continued patience as we work to safely reopen the Miller Hill Mall. We are returning leased premises to tenants in phases, which are shown on the attached color-coded map.

When your zone is ready for tenants to return to the mall you will receive additional instruction from mall management. At this time the estimated schedule is:

Blue: Tenants in the blue zone were able to return to their premises today, March 19

Green: Tenants in the green zone are expected to receive notification between Tuesday, March 21st and Thursday, March 23rd

Brown: Tenants in the brown zone are expected to receive notification between Tuesday, March 21st and Wednesday, March 22nd

Dick’s Sporting Goods: Thursday, March 23rd – Friday, March 24

Orange: Tenants in the orange zone are expected to receive notification between Thursday, March 23rd and Friday, March 24th

Yellow: Tenants in the yellow zone are expected to receive notification between Sunday, March 26th and Monday, March 27th

Red: Each tenant in the red zone will contacted by mall management to discuss re-opening schedule

This schedule is subject to change if we encounter additional weather challenges or other unforeseen circumstances.

We understand that you may need time for cleaning, staffing and other activities before you return to normal operations. Please let us know when you plan to reopen to the public via text and we will update your opening status on the mall website and directories. For businesses that have not yet reopened, we would appreciate it if you would continue to pause all deliveries to the property.

Some areas of the mall continue to be active worksites. These worksites will be clearly marked.

Please tell your employees to avoid the worksites and use caution when traversing the parking areas.

To help us prioritize essential communications, we continue to ask that you limit calls to our office or the security line during this time.

Thank you again for your patience, and we look forward to seeing you all back at Miller Hill Mall soon.

Katie

Katie Kaz | General Manager Miller Hill Mall