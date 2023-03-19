PJ’s Rescue Microchipping Event

DULUTH, Minn. — It was raining cats and dogs at the Caddy Shack Pub today, where a non-profit dog rescue organization called PJ’s Rescue hosted a microchipping and adoption event to raise money for its mission.

The event had all kinds of fun with puppies, live music and even free nail trims for furry visitors.

There was also a silent auction, which had treat baskets, dog toys and gift certificates.

All donations will fund behavioral training for a dog named Karma at PJ’s Rescue, which will cost 1,400 dollars.

Many of the dogs at PJ’s Rescue go through training before they are adopted out to families.

“It’s super important, the microchips help find your pet if they are lost. We also, the event is for training, we have a dog from the city of Duluth that we took in, who is now at R&R and that’s where Bama got her training from also, and we just need help funding for that training,” said Tina Marcella, PJ’s Rescue Director.

Pet owners could have their dog or cat microchipped with a 25-dollar donation to the fundraiser.

Each donation also doubled as a raffle entry to win a smart TV that was donated by a supporter.

There were plenty of adoptable puppies and dogs to meet from PJ’s, including a Shar-Pei mix named Bama who is looking for her forever home.

“Bama came from the south and she came pregnant, she has had some training with R&R and she comes with free training follow ups, she does have to be in a home with no other dogs or cats, but she has a ton of love to give,” said Marcella.

The silent auction winners will be announced by PJ’s on Tuesday.