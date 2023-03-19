The Great Duluth Sweat Together

DULUTH, Minn. — It’s not every day a world record is attempted in Duluth but Sunday was that day as The Brewhouse Family hosted the first Great Duluth Sweat together.

Duluth is looking set a new Guinness World Record for most people to take a sauna in a city in one day, per capita.

A dozen mobile saunas were gathered for the event.

“Well. Because the world record hasn’t been set yet, it will be pretty easy to establish the world record, but it will be kind of fun to see what comes out of it, what our fellow countries think of it, if they want to come after us next year and do their own thing to make this playful and fun,” said Rod Raymond, Brewhouse Family Owner and Sweat Together Director.

Until midnight on Sunday, people in Duluth can register their name at DuluthSweat.com if they took a sauna that day anywhere in the city.

“Anything that entails a world record, I use to lead that book when I was a kid, the Guinness book of world records, I loved it, to be a part of that, and it would be the coolest thing ever,” said Beau Petersen, Wisconsin Sauna.

Entry to the event was free but people could donate money as 100 percent of the proceeds raised go towards Life House Duluth.

Life House supports homeless youth, adolescents, and young families.

“We hope to raise a lot of money and help them with their great mission,” said Raymond.

Not only was there saunas, there was yard games, snow sculptures, and even snow yoga. Also know as “Snow-ga”

There was also food vendors and beer from Fitgers Brewhouse.

“We are having a party here in Duluth, what kind of party? A sauna party, a heat party, lets heat it out, it’s a nice day, we have sun shine, we got the big lake in front of us and we are enjoying 180 degrees in our units,” said Petersen.

The event was help at Endion Station Inn. Which sits on the edge of the famous Lake Superior.

So after a hot sauna, people could go for a cold plunge in the water.

“We got out sauna hats, that’s the most important thing, and we’ve done two different saunas and this on jumped in the bucket there and then we all went and jumped in the lake as well, ” said Beth Lavigne, Sweat Together Participant.

The Sweat Together hopes to start the record off strong with around a thousand people hopping in a sauna.