Train Suffers Minor Upright Derailment In West Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — A train partially derailed Sunday morning in West Duluth around 9 a.m, but it did not tip over.

It happened on the tracks near the Lake Superior Zoo and the Willard Munger Inn.

The train belongs to Burlington Northern Santa Fe, also known as BNSF.

The company says two wheels on one of their locomotives went off the tracks, and the train stayed upright after it derailed.

None of the rail cars went off the tracks.

No one was hurt.