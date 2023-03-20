Changes For Drivers On I-35 Happening Friday

DULUTH, Minn. — If you use I-35 through the Twin Ports Interchange, also known as the “can of worms,” here’s a heads up.

Starting this Friday at 7 p.m. southbound lanes between Garfield Avenue and 27th Avenue West will be moved to single lane.

Those going northbound on I-35, it’ll close completely between 40th Avenue West and Garfield Avenue.

Drivers going north will find detour signs bringing them to the Bong Bridge over to Superior, and back to Duluth on the Blatnik Bridge.

The changes will last till Sunday at 6 p.m.