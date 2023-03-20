DPD Asking For Help In Finding Missing Duluth Resident

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Police are asking the public for help in finding a missing man who was last seen on Thursday.

35-year-old Duluth resident, Joshua Parker was last seen leaving the Keyboard Lounge in Proctor.

Parker is 6 feet tall, 210 pounds, has brown hair, a beard, and brown eyes. And he was last seen wearing a nWo t-shirt, blue jeans, and a black jacket. Police say he may also be wearing a Minnesota Wild sweatshirt. A picture of him is above.

Authorities say if anyone has information and may know his whereabouts to call 911.