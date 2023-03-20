Frozen Four Brings Thousands to Amsoil Arena

DULUTH, Minn. — Not only did the Women’s Frozen Four tournament bring great collegiate hockey to Duluth, it also brought in players and thousands of fans from out of town.

For the first time since 2012, the Frozen Four was held at AMSOIL Arena.

The experience went so well that the NCAA has encouraged the DECC to bid for hosting in future years.

From team logos, photos, to newly designed ice, AMSOIL was decked out for the famous tournament.

The weekend attendance total was more than 7,000 people, which supported Duluth’s economy in a big way, from hotels to local businesses.

Some concessions stands were even run by volunteers raising money for local organizations.

“Because UMD was not in the mix, the silver lining of that was that we had more out of towners coming, staying the night and enjoying all that Duluth has to offer,” said Lucie Amundsen, DECC Communications Director.

As for the players, the Frozen Four experience in Duluth made for an experience of a lifetime.

“I thought it was put on, one of the best Frozen Four’s I’ve been to. I definitely think they did a great job all week, we had fun events, the media, the photos, we really felt like rockstars out here so I thought AMSOIL and Duluth did a great job,” said Paetyn Levis, Ohio State Graduate Forward.

“I’m grateful for Duluth and opening up their locker room and when you’re not hosting it but you allow other people into your house I think is very sportsmanlike, so I’ve enjoyed myself,” said Nadine Muzerall, Ohio State head coach.

AMSOIL currently holds the NCAA attendance record for a women’s hockey national championship game when the Bulldogs won it back in 2003, but this year’s game came pretty close, making the list for the top 5 most attended women’s hockey national championships with nearly 4,000 fans.