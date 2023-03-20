Hermantown Boys Hoops Hopes for Longer Stay at Class AAA State Tournament

Hermantown, who is unseeded will take on the two seed Orono. The Spartans would get the best of the Hawks back on February 9th as they went on to win 76 to 60.

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- The Hermantown boys basketball team are set to make their 2nd straight appearance at state.

Over the weekend, the Hawks learned who their opponent will be and it’s someone they’ve already seen this year.

Hermantown knows their path won’t be easy but they’re driven for more after a short exit in last year’s tournament.

“Few tough opponents right off the bat but these guys showed that they can play with the best. We had Benilde who was the number two team in state came to our place, we lose by six. They’re a team that’s ready to go and hungry enough to want to make sure that they’re able to perform next week,” said head coach Andy Fenske.

Tip off is set for 2 PM at Williams Arena on Tuesday.