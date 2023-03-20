Hermantown Native Jesse Jacques Signs with Iowa Heartlanders of ECHL

Just this past season, Jacques would tally four goals and five assists for UMD in 37 games.

CORALVILLE, Iowa.- Hermantown native and 5th year UMD standout Jesse Jacques is advancing his playing career.

Jacques has signed with the Iowa Heartlanders out of the ECHL. Iowa is an affiliate of the Minnesota and Iowa Wild.

His best year came in the 2021-2022 season, where he would have a career-high 11 points.

Jacques joins Wyatt Kaiser, as Bulldogs who have signed pro contracts after the completion of their season.