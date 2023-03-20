Knowing Your Neighbors: Central Pub

SUPERIOR, Wis. – “This is kind of the heart of Superior. We felt it was important to bring something that had some class and integrity to the area,” Central Pub Co-Owner, Ryan Nelson says.

Central Pub, located on the southwest corner of the Central Flats apartment building on Belknap Street, has been in the works for about a year and a half.

The owners are the same people who ran Tavern 105 in Superior before its doors were closed in 2021. Central Pub hopes to retain Tavern 105’s pub style of food with burgers, wraps, and their staple entrée: buffalo wings.

“In the early 80’s my dad left the area, went down south, got into some wing recipes and things like that and was able to bring them back, put a twist on them,” Nelson says.

Nelson says his father was one of the first people to serve wings at any tavern in the Twin Ports.

“Willy’s Wings have been that name in the Twin Ports since the early 80’s and we’re just proud to be able to carry that on,” Nelson says.

The homemade Willy’s Wings buffalo sauces come hot, medium, or mild. And to compliment the heat, homemade blue cheese on the side.

“It’s been a long time coming. People have known we’ve been working on this place for over a year now and you know, life gets busy, and things happen. Long wait times on materials, and equipment and things like that have held us off a little bit, but it’s great to get to the point where we’re actually able to open the doors up to people,” Nelson says.

Central Pub is open Monday through Friday from 11 A.M. until 10 P.M.